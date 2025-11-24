The Netherlands 2025

Christmas 2025 is almost upon us so here we have a small selection of this year’s offerings.

Great Britain 2025

This stamp sheet from Great Britain has five self-adhesive stamps set against a beautiful backdrop featuring the three wise men carrying gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh as they follow the star to Bethlehem.

The Netherlands’ December 2025 stamps feature well-known fairy tales, scenes from which can be seen at the Efteling theme park in Holland, along with the fairy tale “Journey of Happiness.” This fairy tale was specially created for the December stamps. The nine other fairy tales are Sleeping Beauty, Hansel and Gretel, Frog Prince, Tom Thumb, The Princess and the Pea, Rapunzel, Little Red Riding Hood, Wolf and the Seven Little Goats, and The Six Servants. The back of the stamp sheet contains recommendations for sending December mail.

Faroe Islands

Above “The Pixies’ Christmas” stamps issued by the Faroe Islands. In the Nordic countries, pixies have been part of folklore for hundreds of years. The first written mention dates to the 14th century, and the oldest known drawing of a pixie appears in a book from 1555 by Swedish writer, cartographer, and Catholic clergyman Olaus Magnus.

Sweden 2025

This delightful 10-stamp sheet from Sweden depicts scenes of preparation for the Christmas period.

Finland 2025

This first day cover from Finland with two stamps shows a jolly Santa Claus figure with freshly-cooked gingerbread men jumping from his baking tray and also conducting a choir of gingerbread figures.

Isle of Man 2025

A collaboration between the Isle of Man Post Office (IOMPO) and students from University College Isle of Man (UCM) has produced the 2025 Isle of Man Christmas stamps seen here – a celebration of community, creativity and heritage. Each stamp tells a unique story – from Manx traditions such as ‘The White Boys’ play and ‘First Footing’, to modern day occasions depicted through the Christmas light switch on and the annual ‘Santa’s on a Bike’ fundraising event.

Jersey 2025

Jersey is home to a vibrant and diverse community, with islanders hailing from cultures all around the world and their 2025 Christmas stamps feature a variety of international and local foods. Superbly photographed images of Christmas fare on the stamps show (top left to right): Buche de Noel (France); Lé Podîn d’Noué (Jersey’s traditional steamed pudding); Barszcz Czerwony (Poland); and Sarmale (Romania). Bottom (l-r): Bacalhau da Consoada (Portugal); Glazed Gammon (South Africa); Christmas cake (Ireland); and Roast Turkey with trimmings (British).