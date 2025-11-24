Correction – Christmas 2025 Stamps

In the Christmas 2025 Stamps article just published the Australia 2024 Christmas stamps shown have been inserted by mistake. Below are the stamps that should have appeared in the article.

Isle of Man 2025

A collaboration between the Isle of Man Post Office (IOMPO) and students from University College Isle of Man (UCM) has produced the 2025 Isle of Man Christmas stamps seen here – a celebration of community, creativity and heritage. Each stamp tells a unique story – from Manx traditions such as ‘The White Boys’ play and ‘First Footing’, to modern day occasions depicted through the Christmas light switch on and the annual ‘Santa’s on a Bike’ fundraising event.