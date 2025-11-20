Unusual Subjects on Stamps – Camping and Caravans

In this article we’ve excluded Scouting-related stamps as these are numerous.

The Netherlands 2025

The “Camping in the Netherlands” stamp sheet seen here contains six stamps in different designs, each featuring a different camping vehicle: from caravans and camper vans to small tents. The stamps feature a cloud-shaped cutout and, together with the background illustration, form a continuous camping scene. The sheet border depicts a typical Dutch landscape with grassy fields, sandy beaches, and swimming waters under a clear summer sky. The sheet includes a perforated postcard with summer greetings and an information board full of humorous camping tips. The back of the sheet features a simple camping recipe for macaroni, complete with an illustration. Numerous recognizable camping details are depicted across the stamps and the sheet border: from barbecues and trailer tents to dogs, butterflies and footballs.

Luxembourg 2010

In 2010 Luxembourg issued the above stamps with the subject being fun and freedom.

Denmark 2011

This pair of stamps from Denmark entitled “Camping Life” from 2011 have a kind of retro look and strangely the Krone 8 stamp features a gnome.

Portugal 1975

Camping and caravanning set produced by Portugal in 1975 with, below a phosphor-striped version of the 2.00 Escudo stamp.

South Korea 2002

The 2002 South Korean camping postage stamp’s significance was symbolic as it highlighted the growing popularity of camping as a leisure activity in the country at a time when it was also gaining international attention for co-hosting the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Australia 2007

In 2007, Australia released the set of stamps “Caravanning Through the Years,” which feature images of caravanning from different decades. The stamps depict scenes for each decade from the 1950s to the 1980s, plus the stamp far right showing what was, in 2007, “Caravanning Today”.

Finland 1968

And then we go back to 1968, when Finland issued a stamp to promote summer vacations, featuring a scene with a camping area. It was part of a series to publicise Finland for tourism during that year.