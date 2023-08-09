Stamps Recently Added to Stock

Here we have a very small selection of stamps recently added to PostBeeld’s vast stock. Please visit PostBeeld’s website for a more comprehensive view of newly-added items.

Laos 1961

We begin with a few examples taken from a sizeable addition of stamps from Laos. The stamps above, from 1961, feature the Pathet Lao, officially the Lao People’s Liberation Army, a communist political movement and organisation, formed in Laos in 1950. The group succeeded in gaining political power in 1975, after the Laotian Civil War.

Laos 2003

Then in 2003 the above stamps were produced with the theme ‘Stop Hunting’.

Laos 1994

And in 199 Postes Lao, issued this World Wildlife Fund ‘Threatened Species’ stamp set depicting the Sun Bear (Helarctos malayanus). The sun bear is the smallest of the world’s eight living bear species. The sun bear is only found in the wild in south-east Asia.

Ecuador 2019

Then a great selection from Ecuador, something to tantalise your taste buds and something to possibly make your skin crawl! Above, a beautiful stamp set featuring traditional food dishes from the country spanning the Equator. And the stamp sheet below shows: a Puna Island scorpion, commonly found in Ecuadorian coastal areas and known for its appetite for eating cockroaches; the Weak scorpion, found in the tropical shrinking rainforests of Ecuador on both sides of the Cordillera de los Andes. With the deforestation and the advance of agricultural land, it is under threat of extinction; a Chulla scorpion, quite common in the city of Quito and its surroundings; a Thick tail scorpion, characterised by having a much widened tail. It was discovered on the western slopes of the Pichincha volcano, in 2013; Morona Santiago’s scorpion, currently known only to dwell in the Amazonian province of Morona Santiago, southeastern Ecuador, it was discovered as a new species in 2007 by the scientist Wilson R. Lourenco.

Ecuador 2014

Austria 2011

In 2011 Austria produced stamps celebrating anniversaries of the country’s museums. Seen here is the ‘Universalmuseum Joanneum’ in the city of Graz, which celebrated its 200th anniversary in 2011 and is considered the biggest of its kind in Central Europe. About 5 million items in 20 collections form the basis of diverse exhibitions and events.

Austria 1924

New in stock mint and never-hinged youth welfare and anti-tuberculosis charity stamps from Austria, issued in 1924.

Niger 1959

Then we have a fine 1959-issued definitive set from Niger with the theme Fauna Protection.

Below, some great 1950s airmail stamps from Morocco and Togo respectively.

Morocco 1952

Morocco 1955

Independent Republic of Togo 1957

Ivory Coast 1959

Ivory Coast architectural achievements stamps from 1959 featured the Place de la République (or Place de l’Indépendance), known as Place Lapalud before independence, the road and rail bridge Pont Félix-Houphouët-Boigny and the Ayame Dam.