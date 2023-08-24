Revisiting Old Articles – United States of America Unsafe Stamps

This article was originally published in December 2013:

The United States Postal Service (USPS, which is heavily in debt) is destroying an entire run of stamps because the activities illustrated on three of the stamps in the fifteen stamp series have been deemed unsafe by the Presidential Council for Fitness, Sports and Nutrition.

The stamps were made to support a campaign driven by First Lady Michelle Obama to fight childhood obesity.

The stamps in question depicted children performing a cannonball dive, skateboarding without kneepads, and doing a headstand without a helmet.

USA 2013

The unsafe depictions came to light after USPS Marketing chief Nagisa Manabe asked Michelle Obama to take part in a first day ceremony for the stamps. That was apparently the first time the stamps had been reviewed by the American Sports Council.