The thematic collector of mushroom/fungi stamps has an amazing choice of stamps to seek out. It is thought that there are around 10,000 known varieties of mushrooms, with experts predicting possibly thousands more undetected. Here are some fine examples of mushroom stamps:

South Korea 1995

On these South Korean stamps you have, from left to right, Chicken Mushroom (Laetiporus sulphureus); then a mushroom commonly called the Train Wrecker (Lentinus lepideus) – so called as it has been known to grow on railway sleepers and be a cause of decomposition of the wood; Cracked Green Russula (Russula virescens); and Shaggy Ink Caps (Coprinus comatus).

Bhutan 1973

Above is a 3D stamp set issued by Bhutan in 1973. These stamps are laminated with ribbed prismatic plastic. The linear prisms create the appearance of parallax between the sharply focussed mushroom image and the stamp’s background. The result is that the foreground image seems to hover some distance in front of the background. The effect is quite dramatic but you have to physically handle the stamps to appreciate it. When digitally scanned, as here, the effect is lost.

Yemen 1991

The Yemen Republic stamps above include mushrooms commonly known as Summer Cep, Slippery Jack, False Morel, Rough-stemmed Bolete, Fly Agaric, Red Foot and Orange Birch Bolete.

Mozambique 1986

Colourful mushrooms such as the Fly Agaric, Saffron Milk Cap, Death Cap and Wood Blewit (apologies for lack of Latin terms). From Mozambique 1986.

Mongolia 1964

Above, from Mongolia 1964 from top left to right, top to bottom: Milk-white russula (Russula delica), Saffron milk cap (Lactarius deliciosus), variety of Milk Cap (Lactarius scrobiculatus), Variegated boletus (Suillus (Ixocomus) variegatus), Woolly milk cap (Lactarius torminosus), Granulated boletus (Suillus (Ixocomus) granulatus), Field mushroom (Agaricus (Psalliota) campestris), Shaggy inkcap (Coprinus comatus).

Romania 1958

We finish with the first stamps to feature images of mushrooms – issued by Romania in 1958, closely followed the same year by the set below from Czechoslovakia.

Czechoslovakia 1958

