Recently Added to Stock

A 1956 stamp showing the provinces of Cyrenaica, Tripolitania and Fezzan that came together to form modern Libya in 1951. We have added many more stamps from Libya.

Belgium 2010

An unusual 5-stamp minisheet with the subject Skyscrapers in Belgium before 1960. The buildings, from left to right are: Brussels, The Barrel; Louvain, Sint Maartensdal; Brussels, The Horseshoe; Antwerp, the Boerentoren and Liege, City of Droixhe.

Haiti 1969

In 1969 Haiti issued 16 stamps to commemorate the winner of the marathon race in each Olympic Games event held from 1896 to 1968. The stamps are overprinted with the name of each race winner.

United States of America 1920

The U.S.A issued these three stamps to commemorate the 300th anniversary of the landing of the Pilgrim Fathers in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The images show the ship The Mayflower, the landing of the Pilgrims at Plymouth Rock and the signing of the Mayflower Compact. They also represent the first time in U.S. postal history that the words “United States” or “U.S. Postage” failed to appear on a stamp.

Bhutan 1968

Four 1968 stamp sheets from Bhutan featuring paintings by famous artists from the Impressionist movement Jean-Francois Millet, Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot, Vincent Van Gogh and Claude Monet.

Bulgaria 1974

Universal Postal Union Centenary imperforated stamp sheet from Bulgaria 1974, the year the U.P.U. celebrated its 100th anniversary.

1984 Djibouti

Above, a stamp sheet signifying an agreement signed in 1984 to lay a submarine telecommunications cable between Marseille, France to Singapore.

Bulgaria 1978

Finally, Bulgaria 1979 International Stamp Exhibition PHILASERDICA ’79 (issue 4) stamp sheet – Centenary of Bulgarian Stamps. The stamps show paintings by famous Bulgarian artists. The scenes and artists are, from top left to bottom right: Market Les Halles by N. Petkov; Sofia by Emil Stoychev; Sofia by B. Ivanov; Tolbouchin Boulevard by Nikola Tanev; National Theatre by Nikola Petrov and Market Square by Anton Mitov.

