The Michel catalogue (MICHEL-Briefmarken-Katalog) is the largest and best-known stamp catalog in the German-speaking world.

First published in 1910, it has become an important reference work for philately.

In general these Michel stamp catalogues are more extensive in comparison to the English catalogues such as Scott and Stanley Gibbons.

In 2007 publisher Schwaneberger, decided to start a range of topical stamp catalogues but they seem to have difficulties in updating these

catalogues since the release dates keep being delayed.

List of Michel stamp catalogues

The country catalogues issued by Michel generaly can be divided into Europe- and Overseas catalogues.

Although also listed in the Europe- or Overseas catalogues, Gemany and a couple of other countries have their own specialised stampcatalogue.

Michel Overseas catalogues

Volume 1.1 – North America – March 2015

Volume 1.2 – Central America – March 2015

Volume 2.1 – Caribbean Islands (A-J) – September 2015

Volume 2.2 – Caribbean Islands (K-Z) – October 2015

Volume 3.1 – South America (A-I) – September 2013

Volume 3.2 – South America (K-Z) – November 2015

Volume 4.1 – North Africa – March 2014

Volume 4.2 – East Africa – July 2014

Volume 5.1 – West Africa (A-G) – April 2013

Volume 5.2 – West Africa (H-Z) – June 2013

Volume 6.1 – Central Africa – July 2014

Volume 6.2 – South Africa – December 2014

Volume 7.1 – Australia 7.1 (A-M) – June 2016

Volume 7.2 – Australia 7.2 – (N-Z) – May 2016

Volume 8.1 – South Asia – March 2016

Volume 8.2 – South-East Asia – December 2014

Volume 9.1 – China – June 2015

Volume 9.2 – Japan, Korea, Mongolia – December 2013

Volume 10 – Middle East – February 2013

Michel Europa catalogues

Volume 1 – Middle Europe – April 2016

Volume 2 – South-west Europe – May 2016

Volume 3 – South Europe – June 2016

Volume 4 – South-east Europe – July 2016

Volume 5 – North Europe – July 2016

Volume 6 – West Europe – September 2016

Volume 7 – East Europe – October 2016

Michel Country catalogues

Prifix Luxemburg – December 2014

Germany – July 2015

Germany special I – November 2015

Germany special II – December 2015

Germany Junior – December 2015

Switzerland& Liechtenstein Special – December 2015

USA special – March 2014

Great Britain special – October 2012

Russia special – December 2011

Michel Topical catalogues

Europe CEPT – December 2014

Birds Europe 3rd ed. – September 2014

Football – July 2014

Railways 3rd ed., – 3rd quarter 2014

UNO special – December 2016

Ships – December 2010

Christmas – January 2015

Butterflies – January 2015

Automobiles – June 2015

WWF – March 2016

Aviation – February 2016

Other Michel catalogues

Gulf States – March 2013

