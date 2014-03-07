Every stampcollector will agree that a good reference is very important in order to identify stamps in his or her stampcollection.

Since the early days of philately there were different pusblishers of stampcatalogues.

The earliest published stampcatalogue was issued in France in the year 1861 by Oscar Berger-Levrault.

Nowadays there are four commonly used stampcatalogues that cover the whole world. These are:

Michel (German)

Scott (American)

Stanley Gibbons (English)

Yvert et Tellier (French)

Next to these large worldcatalogues, almost every country has it’s own stampcatalogue for it’s stamps.

Although there are not that many, there are also some topical stampcatalogues which list stamps from the world of a certain topic.

