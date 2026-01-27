Black Heritage – Part 18

United States of America 2025

The subject of 2025’s Black Heritage stamp series is Allen Toussaint (1938–2015), an American musician, songwriter, arranger and record producer. He was an influential figure in New Orleans rhythm and blues music from the 1950s to the end of the century. Toussaint was described as “one of popular music’s great backroom figures.” Many musicians recorded his compositions. His songwriting resonated with musicians across genres, leading him to collaborate with icons like Paul McCartney, Elvis Costello, and more. Today, Toussaint’s legacy lives on in the vibrant music of New Orleans, the artists he inspired, and the timeless catalogue of songs he helped bring into the world. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. He was a producer for hundreds of recordings – possibly the best known are “Right PLace, Wrong Time”, by long-time friend and New Orleans musician Dr. John, and “Lady Marmalade” by Labelle.