U.S. Postal Service 250th Anniversary

Issued in 2025 to celebrate a major U.S. Postal Service anniversary, the minisheet “250 Years of Delivering” is a superbly illustrated pane of 20 interconnected stamps representing the ubiquitous presence of USPS throughout the years — and the vital role the postal system has played in connecting Americans since 1775.

United States of America 2025

The 250th anniversary Benjamin Franklin stamp seen here is a modern interpretation of an 1875 reproduction of the very first U.S. stamp from 1847, which also featured Franklin.

United States of America 1956

The 250th anniversary of Benjamin Franklin’s birth commemorative stamp above, issued in 1956, features painter Benjamin West’s portrait “Franklin Taking Electricity from the Sky.” This work depicts the story associated with Franklin, one of America’s Founding Fathers, as he looks toward the sky in an attempt to draw an electric current using a key.