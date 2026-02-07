The Chinese New Year begins on February 17th this year, 2026 being the year of the Horse – to be precise the Year of the Fire Horse. Horse is the 7th animal in the 12-year cycle of the Chinese Zodiac signs, coming after the Snake and before the Goat. Recent years of the Horse include 2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966, 1954, and 1942. It is associated with the earthly branch sign of wu.

China 2026 [Photo by Jiang Dong/chinadaily.com.cn]

The China National Philatelic Corporation has issued a series of Year of the Horse postage stamps. Above is a sheet incorporating stamps for issue in China, Hong Kong and Macao.

Åland 2025

This miniature sheet from Åland captures horse life at an Åland stable. The inspiration for the edition is Stall JoY in the village of Samuelstorp in Hammarland, the only Åland stable to offer equine-assisted therapy for children and adults with functional disabilities.

Liechtenstein 2025

The special stamp featured on the Liechtenstein Horse Year issue was designed by internationally renowned Hong Kong artist Dr KAN Tai-keung.

France 2014

The 2014 France “Year of the Horse” stamp was issued by France’s La Poste to celebrate the Chinese New Year which fell under the sign of the Wood Horse.

Zambia 2002

Zambia’s 2002 “Horse” minisheet featured Tang Dynasty pottery and porcelain figurines.

Guyana 2002

2002 was the year of the Water Horse in the Chinese zodiac, representing energy and a spirited nature. Here we have a stamp sheet from Guyana.

Indonesia 2014

Indonesia produced the above superb special folder in 2014.

Singapore 2002

At time of writing PostBeeld has three of the above minisheets from Singapore, mint never hinged, in stock.

Above, a Hong Kong Year of the Horse booklet, and below an attractive minisheet – issued in 1990.

Hong Kong 1990

Macao 1990

Above is a stamp booklet issued by Macao in 1990.

China 2014

Two of the offerings from China in 2014 – a minisheet and below a Year of the Horse stamp booklet.

China 2014

Japan 1965

While the zodiac cycles every 12 years, the Fire Horse year appears just once every 60 years, making it especially rare. This sheet, issued by Japan in 1965 for the 1966 Year of the Horse, depicts an artist’s impression of the Firs Horse.