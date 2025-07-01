Dubai Metro Anniversary

In 2024, United Arab Emirates Dubai issued the stamp sheet shown here to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Dubai Metro system. Opened in 2009, the Dubai Metro is one of the most advanced and impressive transport systems in the world. With fully automated, driverless trains and modern stations, it offers an efficient way to travel around the city. The network consists of two main lines: the Red and Green lines, which connect key locations such as the airport, business district and tourist attractions. Extensions were added later, including the Route 2020 line, which serves the station Expo 2020 Dubai. The commemorative block below was issued in 2024, the service’s 15th anniversary. In the early 21st century, it became increasingly clear that Dubai needed an efficient public transport system. The city was growing rapidly, and the road network was becoming increasingly busy. In 2005, the Dubai government commissioned the construction of a fully automated metro system.

United Arab Emirates – Dubai 2024

Construction began in 2006 and was led by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The project was carried out by a consortium led by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, along with other international companies. On 9 September 2009, the Red Line was officially opened, giving Dubai the world’s longest fully automated metro. The Green Line followed on 9 September 2011, significantly expanding the network. Dubai Metro stands out for its modern infrastructure and luxurious amenities. With climate-controlled stations and trains, special cabins for women and children and premium Gold Class carriages, it fits perfectly with Dubai’s image as a futuristic city.