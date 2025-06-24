Home Animals Butterflies World’s First Stamp for Butterfly Topic Collectors?

World’s First Stamp for Butterfly Topic Collectors?

By
admin
-
0
World’s First Stamp for Butterfly Topic Collectors?

Collectors of butterfly stamps consider the issue seen here to be the world’s first butterfly topical postage stamp. In 1891, the Kingdom of Hawaii issued a 2¢ dull violet Queen Liliuokalani stamp. Liliuokalani (1838-1917) was the only Hawaiian queen to rule in her own right (from 1891-93), and she was the last sovereign monarch of the kingdom. The design of the 2¢ stamp features a butterfly ornament in the Queen’s hair.

Hawaii 1891
Mozambique 1953

Whilst on the subject I thought I would add a few stunningly attractive butterfly stamps from the middle of the last Century. Here is a definitive set from Mozambique, produced in 1953.

Japan 1956

In 1956 Japan issued the above, depicting a Great Purple Emperor (Sasakia charonda) butterfly.

Hungary 1959

A gorgeous imperforated butterfly and moth set from Hungary, issued in 1959.

Somalia 1961

Beautiful air mail stamps issued by Somalia in 1961. Shown are; a Small Monk butterfly (Amauris hyalites) 60c; Common Commander (Euryphura chalcis) 90c; Central Emperor Swallowtail (Papilio lormieri) 1 Somali Shilling; African Giant Swallowtail (Papilio antimachus) 1.80sh; Monarch (Danaus Morgeni) 3sh; Apple-green Swallowtail (Papilio phorcas ansorgei) 5sh; and a Western Red Charaxes (Charaxes Cynthia) 10sh.

Loading

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.