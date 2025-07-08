Penrhyn, Northern Cook Islands 2011



In 2011 Penrhyn, one of the Northern Cook Islands, issued the stamps shown here featuring the unusual subject Pearl Diving. Two species of pearl oyster are found in the Cook Islands. The small pearl oyster (pinctada maculata) – also known as pipi – is harvested on Penrhyn for its natural golden pipi pearl. Then there is the black-lipped pearl oyster which is plentiful in the Penrhyn lagoon. As they can be found in the wild attached to coral reefs as deep as 60 metres, in the past divers collected the pearl oysters. Nowadays it is more common to use farming methods such as drilling holes in the oysters and hanging on ropes set in the lagoon, as can be seen on the stamp sheet at top and below.

United Arab Emirates 2005

In 2005 Emirates Post issued special stamps in five denominations – 50 Fils, 125 Fils, 175 Fils, 275 Fils and 375 Fils – the subject being ‘Tools used in Pearl Diving’. The stamps highlights tools like the nose clip, the leather gloves used for protecting the divers’ fingers from the sharp edges of the oyster shells, the basket used for collecting the oysters, the weight used for accelerating the diver’s descent into the sea and a diver’s outfit.

Japan 1961

In 1961, Japan released a stamp featuring pearl divers as part of the “Minami-Boso Quasi-National Park” series. The stamp depicts pearl divers on the beach, along with a lighthouse. There is also a superb First Day Cover, see above. The items were issued to highlight the Minami-Boso Quasi-National Park in the Kantō region of Honshū in Japan.

Bahrain 1996

Bahrain produced pearl diving stamps in 1996. They show a dhow, divers preparing to work, a diver descending and one returning to the boat with oysters.

And on this Bahrain souvenir sheet pearl divers’ equipment is featured.

The background of this minisheet from Qatar (1998) shows a dhow, while the stamp and its border depicts a pearl diver opening his catch.

“Pearls of the Tropics” is the title of the 2002. 90c Workers and pearls. 1p Diver and pearls. 1p20 Woman wearing pearl necklace. 2p50 Island scene and pearls.

And beautifully illustrated air mail stamps from French Polynesia, produced in 1970, depicting various facets of pearl diving