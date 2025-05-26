Unusual Topic – Parachuting

If one of your favourite topics is parachuting here we have a small selection of stamps which might be of interest. The items in the article do not include stamps featuring paragliding, of which there are also many.

Bulgaria 1960

The 5th International Parachute Championships were held in Bulgaria in August 1960.

Hungary 1967

The ‘Homo Volans’ (Flying Man) parachute was invented by Fausto Veranzio (1551-1617), a Dalmatian philosopher, historian and inventor. It is shown on the Hungary stamp pair seen above.

DDR 1966

These three stamps were issued by the DDR (East Germany) to commemorate the 1966 World Parachuting Championships held in Leipzig.

Belgium 1960

Then we have six values produced by Belgium in 1960.

Isle of Man 1992

4 sheets of se-tenant pairs of 23p, 28p and 39p Isle of Man stamps issued in 1992. The stamps depict parachute regiments at various past military operations: 23p – North Africa and Italy 1942-1943, Operation Overlord Normandy June 1944; 28p – Operation Market Garden Arnhem Sept 1944, Operation Varsity Rhine March 1945; and 39p – Near Middle & Far East 1945-1968, Operation Corporate Falkland Islands 1982.

France 2013

Featured on this French stamp from 2013 is Adolphe Pégoud, a French aviator and flight instructor who became the first fighter ace in history during World War I.

Peru 2009

Peru produced the se-tenat stamp pair featuring skydiving in 2009.

Russia 2012

The knapsack parachute was created in Russia in 1912 by a Russian engineer, Gleb Kotelnikov. This stamp was issued to celebrate his invention’s centenary.