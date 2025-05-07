Recently Added to Stock

A small selection of stamps added to PostBeeld’s stock recently can be seen below. Please note: for each country featured in the article, there will have been many more stamps added to PostBeeld’s freestampcatalogue.com website.

Deutsche Democratische Republik 1964

The Deutsche Democratische Republik (DDR), more commonly known as East Germany, produced this fine stamp sheet to celebrate the Republic’s 15th anniversary. This example was issued without gum. The text on the bottom of the sheet, “Auferstanden aus Ruinen und der Zukunft zugewandt …”, refers to the song that became the national anthem of the DDR – “Auferstanden aus Ruinen” (Risen from the Ruins).

DDR 1978

From 1978, this East Germany foursome highlights various aspects of the nation’s postal service.

Monaco 2000

Monaco produced these four stamps in 2000, depicting not only classic cars but also ladies’ fashion at the time the cars were originally made. With values in Euros and French Francs the cars shown are: a Humber Beeston from 1911 (3.00F), a 1947 Jaguar Mark IV (6.70F), 1956 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud (10.00F) and a 1986 Lamborghini Countach (15.00).

Netherlands Antilles 1979

This great definitives set with a variety of perforations produced for the Netherlands Antilles in 1979. The stamps feature Queen Juliana of the Netherlands who reigned from 1948 until her abdication in 1980. And below, rare Queen Juliana definitives from 1950.

Netherlands Antilles 1950

Mexico 1992

This attractive and very originaly designed stamp set was issued by Mexico to commemorate the 1992 Olympic Games, held in Barcelona.

Montserrat 1971

Leeward Islands Air Transport Services was founded in Montserrat in 1956 and began flying with a single Piper Apache aircraft operating between Antigua and Montserrat. The aircraft on this fine minisheet are, in value order: 5c Piper Apache PA-23; 10c Beech 50 Twin Bonanza VP-LIF; 15c De Havilland DH-114 Heron 2 VP-LIA; 20c Britten Norman Islander VP-LAE; 40c De Havilland DHC-6 Twin Otter 100 VP-LIR; and 75c Hawker Siddeley HS-748 VP-LIP. After various takeovers and a rebranding the company, LIAT (1974) ceased operations in 2024.

Switzerland 2000

The city of Saint Gallen, Switzerland, was once known as the embroidery capital of the world, with century-old textile houses such as Forster Rohner, Bischoff and Jakob Schlaepfer supplying lace across Europe. The embroidery machine was invented there in the early 1900s. The embroidered stamps on the stamp above and on the first day cover below were issued by Switzerland in 2000.