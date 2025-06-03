“Smurfing together for a better world” – that’s the title given to this great stamp sheet issued this year by Belgium’s bpost.

Belgium 2025

The Belgian writer and artist Pierre Culliford(1928-1992), also known professionally as Peyo, was the creator of the various popular Smurf cartoon characters depicted on the stamps. He once said: “As a child I already liked to draw, but actually all children draw. Some of them grow up, serious people. Others refuse to take that step and make comic book characters”.

On the stamps, the Smurfs, as ambassadors of the United Nations, show their contributions to the organisation’s 17 goals for a better world: Reduced inequality; Life on land/Climate action; Industry, innovation and infrastructure; Decent work and economic growth/Quality education; Life below water/Clean water and sanitation; Affordable and clean energy/Sustainable cities and communities; Good health and well-being; No poverty and gender equality; Peace, justice and strong institutions.

Belgium 2008

The Smurfs first appeared in the Belgian comic “Spirou” in 1958. The minisheet shows Smurfs celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2008.

Belgium 2018

Germany 2022

This stamp was issued by Germany in 2022. It’s 67 years since the Smurfs were created and they remain popular in almost every country in the world.