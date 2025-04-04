Recently Added to Stock

A fine collection of Vatican City stamps has been added to PostBeeld’s stock, a selection of which is seen here, along with many other interesting items. Check the Freestampcatalogue.com website often for the latest stock updates.

Vatican 1929

Pope Pius XI (31 May 1857-10 February 1939), was elected Pope and head of the Catholic Church in 1922. Upon the creation of the Vatican City as an independent state in 1929 he became its first “sovereign”. He remained pope until his death in February 1939. At top we have the first definitive stamps issued by Vatican City after becoming an independent state.

Vatican 1931

Here is a fine set of 1931 definitives overprinted “Per Pacchi” (parcel post).

Vatican 1931

Above, six 1931 postage due overprints.

Vatican 1933

The eighteen stamps above were issued by Vatican City in 1933. The stamps have differing values and designs and there are two special delivery stamps. Four of the stamps feature the Vatican Gardens and the dome of St. Peter’s Basilica. The special delivery stamps show an aerial view of Vatican City State.

Vatican 1934

And here is an overprinted 1934 Provisional Series set.

Vatican 1939

Definitives from 1939, the year of Pius XI’s death. The stamps are overprinted “Sede Vacante”, the period when the Holy See (the jurisdiction of the Pope in Rome) lacks a pope. The Latin phrase is commonly used in reference to the time between the end of one papacy and the beginning of another.

Canada 2002

Great stamp sheet issued by Canada in 2002. The stamp sheet has eight stamps showing mountains from different indicated continents. The mountains are (clockwise from the top): Kilimanjaro (Tanzania), Aconcagua (Argentina), Mount McKinley (USA), Mount Logan (Canada), Elbrus (Russia), Puncak Java (Indonesia) and Mount Everest (Nepal/China).

Ukraine 2012

Many Ukrainian stamps added to the catalogue, including the frog/toad stamps shown here and two fine Ukrainian stamp minisheets depicting Chinese zodiac creatures.

Ukraine 2013

China 1997

And a great new selection of items from China. Above, a 1997 stamp sheet overprinted Year 2000. Below, a Chinese fairy stories stamp sheet.

China 2004

Ghana 1990

The last stamps are from Ghana. Above, issued to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Penny Black in 1990.

Ghana 1995

And finally, from 1995, a Water Birds sheet and two Olympic Games stamps produced for the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.