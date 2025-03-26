New Great Britain Myths & Legends Stamps

Great Britain’s Royal Mail has issued eight new square First Class stamps telling the story of some of the United Kingdom’s popular myths and legends – from the heroic Beowulf to the legendary Loch Ness Monster.

Artist Adam Simpson’s beautiful and evocative illustrations bring to life these fabled figures of folklore in vibrant, enchanting detail. The stamp below depicts the warrior Beowulf battling with his arch enemy Grendel.

Great Britain 2025

The epic poem “Beowulf” deals with events of the early 6th century and was possibly composed c.700–750. It tells the story of the Scandinavian hero Beowulf, who gains fame as a young man by vanquishing the monster Grendel and Grendel’s mother. Later, as an ageing king, he kills a dragon but dies soon after, honoured and lamented.

From Welsh mythology comes the story of Blodeuwedd, a character from the stories of the Mabinogi. The Mabinogi is a collection of mythical Welsh tales divided into four parts.

Scotland’s Loch Ness Monster is probably the most well-known of the myths.

Cornish Piskies (Pixies) were a mythical fairy tribe in Cornwall, said to have been helpful yet mischievous and often blamed for leading travellers astray.

Fionn Mac Cumhail or Finn MacCool was the legendary giant Irish warrior/hunter who led a band of Irish warriors known as the Fianna and created what is known as the Giant’s Causeway, now one of Ireland’s biggest tourist attractions.

Eastern England’s Suffolk Coast is known to be steeped in ancient legends and myths, not least the chilling tale of a ghostly dog by the name of Black Shuck! The beast is said to roam the coastline and countryside of East Anglia, its name possibly derived from the old English word ‘succa’ meaning devil.

In England’s red and white rose counties Lancashire and Yorkshire, there are folk tales of small, scaly humanoid creatures with green skin. They have sharp teeth and vicious claws at the end of their long fingers. These creatures, called the Grindylow, supposedly live in marshes and ponds, waiting to ambush prey. When a child comes too close to the water surface, the Grindylow snatches it and drags its victim under the water.



A selkie is a marine legend, with roots in Irish and Scottish mythology, that tells of people who are half fish and half-human. In the water, they are seals, but on land, they shed their skin and take on human form.