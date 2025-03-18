Denmark’s PostNord will deliver its final letter at the end of 2025!

PostNord will deliver its final letter in Denmark at the end of 2025 and focus its business on one core service from 2026: Parcels. Our goal is to become the Danes’ preferred parcel courier. Research shows a decrease of more than 90 percent. in the volume of letters handled by PostNord Danmark from 2000 to 2024. It’s rather ironic that PostNord issued the stamps below in 2024, beautifully designed by Thomas Thorhauge, depicting Danish postmen through the ages. The stamps are for domestic use only

Denmark 2024

From 2026, this means that you will no longer be able to send and receive letters with PostNord in Denmark. From 2026, this means that you will no longer be able to send and receive letters with PostNord in Denmark. PostNord Denmark has been appointed by the Danish Ministry of Transport to handle international mail until 31 December 2025. After that, it will be up to the Ministry of Transport to decide, e.g. through a tender, who will handle the task in the future.

From June 1st 2025 PostNord will begin removing the 1,500 mailboxes currently located around the country, and we will continue the removal until the end of 2025. Each mailbox well be marked well in advance when it will be removed. The mailboxes can be used until they are removed. All mailboxes are expected to be fully removed by 31 December 2025. We are working to ensure that the iconic red mailboxes will have a new purpose when they no longer contain letters.

Denmark 2024

The souvenir stamp sheet above was issued in conjunction with the stamp exhibition “HAFNIA 2024” in Copenhagen. The theme of the exhibition was to celebrate 400 years of a postal service in Denmark, the oldest postal service in the Nordic lands.