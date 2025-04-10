The Rubik’s Cube (Magic Cube) is a mechanical puzzle invented in 1974 by Hungarian sculptor and architecture professor Ernő Rubik. It was patented in Hungary in 1975 and gained extraordinary worldwide popularity during the 1980s. Both Hungary and Kyrgyzstan produced stamps to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its appearance.

Hungary 2025

The player’s task is to “solve the Rubik’s Cube” by rotating its faces to restore it to its original state, where each face consists of squares of the same colour. Enthusiasts of speed-solving the Rubik’s Cube are called speedcubers, and the activity itself is known as speedcubing. In the classic 3x3x3 Rubik’s Cube speedcubing discipline, the current world record for a single attempt is 3.13 seconds, set by American Max Park. Speedcubing competitions are held at the European, Asian and world levels.

Kyrgyzstan 2024

In May 2024, a robot developed by Mitsubishi Electric engineers set a new Guinness World Record by solving the Rubik’s Cube in 0.305 seconds, surpassing the previous record.

Kyrgyzstan 2024

In addition to mechanical versions, electronic versions of the Rubik’s Cube also exist.