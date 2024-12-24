PostBeeld owner Rob Smit and all of his co-workers send season’s greetings to our clients worldwide and wish everyone a happy and healthy 2025.

Sweden

Today we present a sample of stamps issued to celebrate Christmas. “A Fairytale Christmas” is the title of this lovely 10-stamp sheet from Sweden’s postnord.

Aland

The theme of the two 2024 Christmas stamps from Åland is ’knitted’, and the stamps show soft, cozy and home-knitted mittens, hats, socks, and sweaters.

Alderney

Local artist Penny Dawes created the delightful stamps above from Alderney, featuring a snowman who comes to life on Alderney during the festive season. As he explores, he encounters iconic island species and mythical creatures.

Bermuda

Bermuda Post Office produced stamps with the theme Christmas Trees.

Great Britain

Great Britain’s five new stamps celebrate Christmas 2024 with exclusive illustrations from British artist Judy Joel. Iconic cathedrals from Westminster to Edinburgh are brought to life on the stamps, with charming scenes capturing the essence of the festive season. The top two stamps show the cathedrals in Edinburgh and Liverpool. The bottom row has Armagh, Bangor and Westminster.

Faroe Islands

The Faroe Islands issued stamps featuring Julius – the Faroese Santa Claus.

Ireland

Ireland has these beautifully-illustrated Christmas scenes with the theme of light during the dark days of winter.

Guernsey

Guernsey artist Caroline Veron’s Christmas stamp designs feature snowmen enjoying Guernsey’s festive landscapes. The 60p stamp shows a snowman and snow-child at St Saviour’s Reservoir, watching Santa fly by. The 65p captures a snowman sledging near Torteval Church. The 88p stamp depicts a snowman building snow castles by the sea at Vazon Bay, while on the £1.20 another soars across the sky with a seagull above Fort Grey. Paddleboarding at Fermain Bay on the £1.36 value and visiting the magical Fairy Ring (£1.68) are also part of their adventures. Finally, a snowman and snow-child gaze at shooting stars by Castle Breakwater Lighthouse on the £1.74 stamp.

United States of America

The United States has these stamps, featuring two hanging ornamental Christmas decorations, a Poinsettia and a blue flower.

Switzerland

Swiss Post has an unusual offering this Christmas. Via a downloadable application it is possible to scan the stamps and have the chance of winning money vouchers up to Christmas Day.