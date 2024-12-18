One for the Stamp or Beer Mat Collector?

Austria 2024

And here we have it! The Austrian Postage Stamp Beer Mat – a rather unique dedication to beer culture. Known for its rich beer culture, Austria has introduced something unique to the philatelic market – a beer coaster postage stamp. The 2024 issue, entitled “One Liter of Beer Contains”, is a tribute to the long tradition of beer brewing in Austria. The release of this stamp coincided with a major beer festival in Vienna, which gave the release a festive touch. The design of the stamp is not only visually appealing, but also practical – it can actually serve as a beer coaster! Made from absorbent material and printed with water-based scratch-resistant ink, this stamp retains the classic shape and function of a beer coaster, while at the same time being an officially recognized stamp.





