Street Art – a New Theme to Collect?

Collecting street art stamps is not only a fascinating hobby for philatelists, but also for art lovers. They offer a unique insight into the culture and social issues of the time in which they were made. Street art, once considered a form of rebellion, has found its way from the streets to museums and galleries worldwide in recent decades. Now, in an exciting new development, this dynamic art form also features on stamps. Several countries have issued stamps that capture iconic works of street art, showcasing the vibrancy and creativity of our urban landscapes. The first three stamps here were issued by Germany.

Germany 2023

“New Wave”- the artwork on the stamp above – was created in 2017 by the brothers Christoph and Florin Schmidt and is part of the project “Stadt.Wand.Kunst.” in Mannheim.

Germany 2024

Case Maclaim, aka Andreas von Chrzanowski, is a German urban artist from Frankfurt. His creation can be found in Wuppertal.

Germany 2022

The work on the above stamp, entitled “Peacock and Crane”, has adorned the back wall of a sports hall on a tram line in Ostfildern, Baden-Württemberg, since 2020. It was created by Stuttgart-based Christoph Ganter, alias JEROO, who has been one of the most internationally renowned street art and graffiti artists for over twenty years due to his unmistakable style and motifs, which are often based on nature and are reminiscent of Art Nouveau in their aesthetics.

This stamp minisheet incorporates artwork entitled “The Cellist” by the artist Sfhir. It is located in Fene, A Coruña and stands as an emblematic example of how art can beautify public space and create deep connections with the community.

Ukraine 2023

The street art stamp “FCK PTN (PTN PNKh)!” is the first postage stamp in the world to feature a Banksy graffito. Issued by Ukraine in 2023 features graffito by the English street artist Banksy on the wall of a destroyed house in the town of Borodianka in Kyiv region. In 2022, the artist created seven graffiti in Ukraine, and it is no coincidence that the Ukraine postal service Ukrposhta chose the one depicting a little boy defeating a judoka (purported to be Vladimir Putin) with a skilful throw.



Tuvalu 2014

Above from Tuvalu and below from Gambia, street art stamps issued in 2014 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The Gambia 2014

Singapore 2015

The year 2015 was significant as it marked 50 years of Singapore’s independence as well as 50 years of diplomatic relations between Singapore and France. To commemorate these milestones and celebrate the rich arts, culture and heritage of Singapore and France, the countries jointly issued the stamp sheet seen here. The 1st Local stamp, designed by Sophie Beaujard from France, features an iconic landmark in France — Eiffel Tower. The other stamp valued at S$2 depicts Merlion which is Singapore’s iconic mascot and was designed by Ivory Seah from Singapore. Both artists gave a vibrant, youthful interpretation of a well-loved monument in each country.