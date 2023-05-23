Alderney – Jules Verne Story Commemorated

Alderney 2023

Around the World in Eighty Days is a travel adventure novel by French author Jules Verne (1828-1905), that was published in book form in 1873. Jules Verne is often referred to as being the father of science fiction – his books are full of descriptions of incredible technological advances, many of which have come to fruition since he wrote about them in the 19th Century. He made his mark beyond the world of literature and film, inspiring generation of inventors, explorers and scientists. In 1954 the United States Navy launched the world’s first nuclear-powered submarine, Nautilus, named after the underwater craft featured Verne’s novel “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea”. For over a century, adventurers have followed in the footsteps of Verne’s fictional hero Phileas Fogg by attempting to circumnavigate the globe in record-breaking times.

To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the publication of Around the World in 80 Days, which is possibly the most popular of his “Voyages Extraordinaires” series of novels, the British Channel Island’s Guernsey Post has issued the Alderney stamp set seen here. Alderney stamps are released annually as commemorative issues, backed up by a definitive set every decade. The stamps are produced by Guernsey’s Postal Administration and are updated when new values are required.

The stamps were illustrated by Keith Robinson, who has depicted some of the key events from main character Phileas Fogg’s globe-trotting adventure with his French manservant, Passepartout.

Verne was a true visionary, as we are reminded in Around the World in 80 Days, where he wrote that “Anything one man can imagine, other men can make real.”