Barbados, Commemorating London 1980

Barbados 1980

Barbados produced two fine and quite unique stamp minisheets for the 1980 International Stamp Exhibition held in London. As seen above, the 50 cent stamps show the uniforms that were, in 1980, the outfits worn by postwomen and postal inspectors. The 28c stamps feature a postman in uniform from earlier times.

But why the various shades of colour on the stamps? Well, the sheets were designed specifically to highlight the printing process being used to create the stamps and in this case, it was the layering of five colours to make a final, sixth, full-colour stamp. The margins also featured attractive illustrations of important objects associated with the postal service at that time.

