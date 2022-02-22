Switzerland – Pro Juventute

Switzerland 1912

The charitable foundation Pro Juventute was set up in Switzerland in 1912. It is dedicated to supporting the rights and needs of Swiss children and youth. Since 1912 (with the exception of 1914, the year the First World War began), the Swiss postal authority has produced stamps annually to support the work of Pro Juventute. The three official languages spoken in Switzerland – German, Italian and French – were shown on the first Pro Juventute stamps seen here.

Switzerland 1913

Helvetia is the female national personification of Switzerland (much as Britannia for Great Britain) and her portrait featured on the 1913 edition.

This article concentrates on a selection of stamps from the 1950s which featured famous people and a variety of butterflies, moths and other insects.

Switzerland 1950

The 1950 issue has a portrait of a Swiss politician and the military Chief General-Staff from 1905 to 1919, Theophil Sprecher von Bernegg. The insects are: an Admiral Butterfly, a Blue Underwing Butterfly, a Bee and a Sulphur Butterfly.

Switzerland 1951

Seen above is the 1951 set, featuring Johanna Spyri (1827-1901) the Swiss-born author, probably her best-known work being the children’s book, “Heidi”. Then follow stamps showing a Dragonfly, a Black-Veined Butterfly, an Orange Tip Butterfly and a Peacock Moth.

Switzerland 1952

For 1952 we have on the left “Portrait of a Boy” by Swiss artist Albert Anker (1831-1910). Then a Ladybird, a Barred-wing Butterfly, an Argus Butterfly and a Silkworm Moth.

Switzerland 1953

In 1953 another painting by Albert Anker, “Portrait of a Girl” was featured. The other stamps depicted a Nun Moth, a Camberwell Beauty Butterfly, a Purple Longhorn Beetle and a self portrait of Swiss artist Ferdinand Hodler (1853-1918).



Switzerland 1954

The next year’s famous person stamp commemorated the birth centenary of the Swiss novelist Jeremias Gotthelf (1797-1854). The insects are a Garden Tiger Moth, a Bumble Bee, an Ascalaphus and a Swallowtail Butterfly.

Switzerland 1955

For 1955 the postal authority chose Charles Pictet de Rochemont (1755-1824), the Swiss statesman and diplomat responsible for the declaration of Switzerland’s permanent neutrality. Then the following: a Peacock Butterfly, a Great Horntail, a Yellow Bear Moth and an Apollo Butterfly.

Switzerland 1956

Honouring the Swiss-Italian architect Carlo Maderno (1556-1629), thought to be one of the fathers of Baroque architecture, the first stamp shown here is from the 1956 series. The insects are: a Burnet Moth, a Purple Emperor Butterfly, a Blue Ground Beetle and a White Cabbage Butterfly.

Switzerland 1957

And in 1957 Leonhard Euler (1707-1783), Swiss mathematician and physicist was featured. The other stamps depict a Magpie Moth, a Clouded Yellow Butterfly, a Rose Chafer Beetle and a Red Underwing Moth.

