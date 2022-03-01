The Principality of Andorra is the only country in the world with two foreign postal organisations in the same country – the French and Spanish postal services. Andorra is a tiny independent country, situated in the Pyrennees, bordered by Spain and France. Its capital, Andorra la Vella, is the highest-altitude capital in Europe. Despite having the two postal services the country is fully independent from France, Spain and the European Union but its currency is the Euro.

Andorran Post Boxes

The photograph above shows La Poste and Correos mailboxes side-by-side.

Andorre overprinted 1931

Here we have a set of French definitives overprinted “Andorre” from 1931.

Andorra 1932, overprinted

And, above, overprinted Spanish Post Andorra airmail stamps from 1932.

Andorra 2021

In 2021, to honour the 200th anniversary of the death of Napoleon Bonaparte, La Poste issued the above Andorran stamp.

Andorra 2021

Joan Monegal was a Spanish painter. The 40th annoversary of his death was commemorated with the stamp sheet seen here, featuring his artwork. He was born in Spain in 1933 but in 1974 he moved his family to the Andorran capital, where he developed all of his main work. He died in 1981 at the age of 47.

This is a small sample of French and Spanish Andorran stamps in stock at PostBeeld. If you visit its freestampcatalogue.com website you will be able to see many more interesting examples.

