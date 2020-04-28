Magic Moments

Harry Potter Christmas stamp, Netherlands 2005

Harry Potter is possibly the world’s most popular wizard, and author J.K. Rowling’s fictional character’s exploits have been the subject of many stamp issues.

The first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, was published in 1997 and almost immediately the character acquired cult status.

Isle of Man 2004

By the time the Isle of Man produced the above stamps in 2004, four further adventure stories featuring the young wizard and his friends had been published.

Taiwan was also quick out of the blocks as one of the first countries to produce Harry Potter stamps, those above being from 2004.

France 2007

“Celebration of Stamps” from France in 2007 featured Harry Potter (Left) and his Hogwarts school friends Ronald Weasley (middle) and Hermione Granger (right).

Albania 2008

This Block of 4 Harry Potter stamps features: Harry Potter & Professor Dumbledore, House Elf Dobby, Hermione Granger & Friends and Lord Voldemort. These Albania stamps are quite collectible as there was a relatively very small amount printed.

Great Britain 2007

By the time the above stamps were released seven Harry Potter books had been published. Great Britain issued a stamp showing the books’ covers. The books were, from left to right, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Portugal 2019

Portugal produced this stamp sheet with actors from Harry Potter films. Albus Dumbledore was played by Michael Gambon, Minerva McGonagall (Maggie Smith), Severus Snape (Alan Rickman) and Rubeus Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane).

62 total views, 62 views today