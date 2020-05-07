Nocturnal Delights

By in Animals, Cats, Fauna, Nature, Stampdesign on May 7, 2020
0 Flares Filament.io 0 Flares ×
Malaysia 2008

Pos Malaysia Berhad always looks for something different and unusual to feature on its stamps. In 2008 it produced six ‘glow-in-the-dark’ stamps featuring nocturnal animals native to Malaysia. The miniature stamp sheet shown here has the slow loris on the RM3 value and the tarsier (RM2).

Malaysia 2008

The other four stamps feature the flying fox bat species, the moonrat (30 sen) – which, despite its name, is not closely related to rats or other rodents, the golden cat (50 sen) and the Malay badger (30 sen).

The stamps were printed in two stages. One to print the actual stamp and the second stage to layer on the coat of special glow-in-the-dark ink.

 60 total views,  60 views today

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related:

0 Flares Facebook 0 Google+ 0 Pin It Share 0 Twitter 0 Reddit 0 Filament.io 0 Flares ×
See our online stamp catalogue for more stamps related to • Nature Malaysia

These stamp auctions might be of interest to you

Tagged: ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This blog is made available by PostBeeld. The largest internet stamp shop.Visit Postbeeld.com