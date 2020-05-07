Nocturnal Delights

Malaysia 2008

Pos Malaysia Berhad always looks for something different and unusual to feature on its stamps. In 2008 it produced six ‘glow-in-the-dark’ stamps featuring nocturnal animals native to Malaysia. The miniature stamp sheet shown here has the slow loris on the RM3 value and the tarsier (RM2).

The other four stamps feature the flying fox bat species, the moonrat (30 sen) – which, despite its name, is not closely related to rats or other rodents, the golden cat (50 sen) and the Malay badger (30 sen).

The stamps were printed in two stages. One to print the actual stamp and the second stage to layer on the coat of special glow-in-the-dark ink.

