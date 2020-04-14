The Gull Spreads its Wings Again

April 14, 2020
The 1924 flying pigeon stamp is one of the icons of Dutch postal history. An equally special precursor appeared three years earlier: the airmail stamp with the seagull. This bird comes to life again almost a hundred years later on the Netherlands Stamp Day 2019 stamp sheetlet.

Both the pigeon and the seagull are the work of the multi-talented Dutch artist Chris Lebeau (1878-1945). As a tribute to Lebeau and his work, Birza Design produced the image for the stamps on which the seagull spread its wings once again.

The 1921 Gull stamps were the very first airmail stamps issued in the Netherlands. The printing technique, woodcut in letterpress printing, was also special. The Netherlands Stamp Day 2019 stamp is a modern-day Birza Design representation of Chris Lebeau’s original woodcut. The two designs are seen below.

Netherlands 1921
Netherlands 2019

