To be Published – Stamp Errors, Part 3 – The Triple Bob – One Man Missing?

April 9, 2020
In February 1968, the Kingdom of Yemen issued a series of stamps depicting sports events at the Xth Winter Olympics in Grenoble in 1968.


For a country where snow is very rarely seen, the stamp’s graphic designer can probably be excused for making a striking mistake in the design of the 1 Buqsha stamp shown here, which was issued before the fault was discovered: There are clearly only three men on the bobsleigh – so either the four-man bob lost the brakeman or a two-man bob took acquired an extra passenger!

