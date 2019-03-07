Recently Added to Stock

Small selection of stamps recently added to PostBeeld’s stock:

Austria 2018, woven textile stamp with Tyrolean hat.



Also Austria 2018. Has the Viennese Tuba ever featured so prominently on a postage stamp?

Lovely colour-shaded Child Welfare Dutch stamps from 1925.

Germany Federal Republic popular music legends 1988. Buddy Holly, Jim Morrison, Elvis Presley and John Lennon.

The above from Indonesia 1954, overprinted “RIAU”.

Issued by Greece in 2004, featuring ten of that country’s beautiful islands.

1973 United States of America attractively illustrated set promoting the work of the U.S. Postal Service.

In 1885 the Nationale Maatschappij van Buurtspoorwegen (the Belgian national local tramway company) was founded. It was their job to connect smaller towns to the national rail network by tram or local rail line. The above set was introduced in 1960 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the railway company.

Also from Belgium in 1996, showing the Thalys high-speed train with the Atomium and Eiffel Tower in the background.

