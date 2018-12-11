Recently Added to Stock – Subject Railway Stations

Among the thousands of stamps recently added to PostBeeld’s ever-increasing stock are some nice stamps for the thematic collector interested in railway stamps and, in particular, stamps featuring railway stations.

This stamp is the station at Maryborough, Victoria – built in 1890 of red brick with stucco edging and an attractive clock tower. This magnificent station boasts one of the longest platforms in the southern hemisphere and still provides freight and passenger services. American author Mark Twain visited Maryborough in 1895 and was most impressed by the town’s grand railway station.

This is Quorn station, South Australia – built in 1916. In its heyday it served as a junction for all rail traffic travelling south-north (Adelaide to Darwin) and east-west (Sydney to Perth) across the continent. The line was closed in the 1980s and the Pichi Richi Rail Preservation Society now runs and maintains the station and the rolling stock. Below left is the oldest of the four stations above, Quorn in New South Wales, Hay, New South Wales. It opened in 1882 and featured a corrugated iron roof and cast iron ridge decoration. Bottom right is Normanton station in Queensland, built around 1889. It is historically important as a unique building in an isolated inland railway system. It has an exposed stud frame with verandahs and an iron roof, to which is attached a spectacular train shed of all-metal construction.



Above, from Austria 2013, Baden station – built in the 19th Century in the Beidermeier style.

Following a set of station stamps issued in 2004, Taiwan produced the above stamps in 2005. The stamps show stations built early 20th Century at Changhua, Chiayi, Tainan (the only remaining two-story Japanese Occupation era station building in Taiwan) and Kaohsiung.







Issued 2018 by Uzbekistan is this minisheet depicting some of the country’s most impressive railway station buildings. In the margin is the high-speed “Afrosiyob” train. Built in Spain, the train was used for the first time for the 344 kilometer journey between Tashkent and Samarkand.

Above stamp from 1969 depicts Kamalapur station in what was then Dacca, Pakistan (now Dhaka, capital city of Bangladesh). 1969 was the year the station opened.

China’s first large modern railway terminal was built in Beijing in 1959 and in 1960 China produced the above stamps to commemorate the opening. Nowadays, although the larger Beijing West and Beijing South stations serve the capital, this station remains the only one located inside the old walled city.

Ivory Coast gained independence from France in 1960. The stamp above from 1965 shows the station in the country’s capital Abidjan.

From Romania 1972, Bucharest north railway station stamp, produced to commemorate the station’s centenary.

Uruguay 1997, Montevideo’s General Artigas Central Station, 100th Anniversary 5 value set featuring (from top down) Baldwin Steam Engine (1889), Hudswell Clarke Steam Engine (1895), the General Artigas station facade, Hawthorn Leslie Steam Locomotive (1914) and a General Electric Diesel Shunting Locomotive (1954).

Denmark’s Hoje Tastrup station. One of the largest stations in Denmark, the stamp was released in 1986 – the year of its opening.







Helsinki’s iconic central station building from 1919. The first station in Finland’s capital city was built on this site in 1862.

Railways stations set from Algeria, issued in 2008. The 4-value set shows the Gare D’ Alger, Gare De Constantine, Gare D’ Oran and Gare D’ Skikda.

Issued by Cuba in 2004. From left to right, the stations at Agramonte (opened 1906), Aguacate (1906) and Guira De Melina (1903).

Finally, issued by Turkey in 2008. Istanbul station, opened 1890.

Don’t forget to check out the PostBeeld website for many more stamps regarding this subject.

