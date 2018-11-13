R.I.P. Stan Lee

Stan Lee, the American comic book writer, editor, producer and publisher died on 12th November aged 95. He was the editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics, and later its publisher and chairman, and lead its expansion from a small division of a publishing house to a large multimedia corporation.

The minisheet below was issued in 2007 by U.S.A. to celebrate the popularity of Marvel comics’ superheroes. Among those featured are the great comic book characters Spiderman, The Incredible Hulk, Captain America, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Elektra and Sub-Mariner.

In 1974 Marvel began a “Marvel Value Stamp” promotional campaign. The first series featured stamps of 100 different characters printed on the letters pages of most Marvel comics, which then encouraged fans to buy more Marvel magazines to complete their Value Stamp collection. Marvel also sold a 16-page booklet (pictured above) for the enthusiastic “stamp collectors” to display their cut-out Value Stamps.

408 total views, 4 views today