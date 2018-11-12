There’s no doubt of the attraction of young animals and the ability of many a young mammal to draw an ‘Ooo’ or ‘Aaah’ from the human being.

It can also be the subject of interest to the stamp collector as images of young animals are often printed on postage stamps.

In 1972 Romania issued the stamp set below. The set has the species Capreolus Capreolus, Sus Scrofa, Lynx, Vulpes Vulpes, Ursus Arctos and Canis Lupus or, if you prefer, roe deer, wild boar, lynx, red fox, brown bear and grey wolf.



There is a beautiful stamp sheet from Liberia (1971) commemorating the 25th anniversary of UNICEF with young animals from different continents..

Hungary released the set below in 1974.



Animals native to Namibia were the subject of the stamps below from 1998. This lovely minisheet also features in the outer margin the animals’ track marks.

Germany 2014, fox cubs and young hedgehogs.



And Great Britain produced these cuties in 1990.

The stamps were issued to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Royal Society for the Protection of Animals.

Australia has produced some lovely young animal sets in the past. Below are two “Bush Babies” sets from 2011 and 2013 respectively. The first has the baby Bilby, Dingo, Sugar Glider, Kangaroo and Koala.

The 2013 set has a baby brush-tailed possum, a kookaburra, wombat, echidna and duck-billed platypus.

