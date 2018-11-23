What a man!

October the second was the 150th anniversary of the birth of one of the most influential men of the 20th Century, Mahatma Gandhi (born 1869 – assassinated 1948). In commemoration India Post have issued the fine stamp sheet containing seven circular stamps shown below.

The stamps below are from Syria, 1969 – commemorating the 100th anniversary of his birth.



If you are not aware of aspects of Gandhi’s life and achievements I thoroughly recommend that you research his history – there is no room here for me to expand. I’ll simply add some more stamps featuring the great man.

Nowadays Gandhi’s birthday, 2nd October, is celebrated as the “International Day of Non-violence”.

Below, issued by United Nations New York in 2009, stamp marking that day.



India, 1998 – 50 years after Gandhi’s assassination.



Below, Somali stamps from 1969.

And Russia, same year.





Above, two mini sheets from Antigua and Barbuda 2011.

