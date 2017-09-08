Recently Added to Stock

By in Animals, Cars, PostBeeld, Railways, Ships, Sports, Transportation on September 8, 2017
Below are some examples of the hundreds of stamps recently added to PostBeeld’s vast stock.

A few attractive booklets from the Channel Islands including this from Guernsey:



Issued in 2008 to celebrate 100 years of the Model T Ford.

To commemorate the 200th Anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar the island of Alderney produced this booklet in 2005:

Also in 2005, this from Guernsey:

And a nice set of insects from Jersey from 2002:

A complete mint, never-hinged 1986 Monaco yearset:


Above, Monaco 1982, featuring the football World Cup played in Spain. PostBeeld also has a 1982 Monaco year-set.

Great train sets from Republic of Guinea, 2000:


If you can spare the time, browse our various websites, you may find what you’ve been looking for elsewhere.

 

 

Nature Ships Alderney Guinea Republic Guernsey Football
