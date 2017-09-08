Recently Added to Stock
Below are some examples of the hundreds of stamps recently added to PostBeeld’s vast stock.
A few attractive booklets from the Channel Islands including this from Guernsey:
Issued in 2008 to celebrate 100 years of the Model T Ford.
To commemorate the 200th Anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar the island of Alderney produced this booklet in 2005:
Also in 2005, this from Guernsey:
And a nice set of insects from Jersey from 2002:
A complete mint, never-hinged 1986 Monaco yearset:
Above, Monaco 1982, featuring the football World Cup played in Spain. PostBeeld also has a 1982 Monaco year-set.
Great train sets from Republic of Guinea, 2000:
