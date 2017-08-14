Bella Italia (part 2)

Italy has for many years promoted tourism by way of beautifully illustrated postage stamps. In this second article we feature some of the later stamps with the theme of tourism.

The artist/designer G. Veluzzo helped produce the 2015 stamp set shown below, among many others. Featured are – from top left – Tricarico, a town in the province of Matera, southern Italy. The next stamp shows Valnerina, Umbria, followed by Burano the colourful Venetian island, followed by Bressanone – a town in the South Tyrol in northern Italy.



And A.M. Maresca was responsible for this depiction of Baveno, in the province of Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, which is part of Piedmont in northern Italy situated on the west shore of Lake Maggiore.



Take a look at the postbeeld.com freeworldcatalogue site for many more beautiful stamps on this topic.

