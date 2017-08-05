Hold your horses

The Postal Services Palace here on the left was built on the place of Constantin Vodă Inn, in Romania’s capital Bucharest, between 1894 and 1900. The imposing neoclassical edifice served as headquarters of the Romanian Post Office until 1971, when it became Romania’s National History Museum. In 1903 Romania released a set of definitives to mark the importance of the postal system for the country. Naturally, at the time, long-distance delivery was carried out by horse-drawn transport, hence the illustration on the stamps below.

