Children’s Favourites

Long before the days of kids spending hours glued to their Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox computer gaming consoles, stamp collecting was an extremely popular hobby for children. Postage stamp issuing authorities around the World constantly release stamps aimed at the young or young at heart.

Last year The Isle of Man produced some great items entitled Aardman – 40 Years of Creativity.

Who or what is Aardman?

For 40 years, Aardman has entertained and charmed children and adults alike, creating brilliant and much loved characters – Wallace & Gromit, Morph and Shaun the Sheep among others – and bringing unforgettable stories to life. From co-founders Peter Lord’s and David Sproxton’s table-top beginnings Aardman has grown to become a major, world-class studio and continues to be innovative, entertaining, brilliantly characterised and full of charm.

Featured on the stamps above is:

• Morph on holiday in the Isle of Man (1st Class and £1.24)

• Wallace & Gromit in A Close Shave (1st Class) and A Grand Day Out (95p)

• Shaun the Sheep in Mossy Bottom Farm (77p) and Draw The Line (95p)

• Timmy in Timmy Time: Timmy’s Birthday (77p)

• Trixie and Captain Cuddlepuss from Creature Comforts (£1.24)

In 2010 Great Britain issued the 7-value Christmas set below featuring Wallace & Gromit.

