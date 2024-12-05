Stamp Topic – Coral

British Antarctic Territory 2017

Deep on the floor of the world’s oceans, wherever rocky surfaces occur, it is likely you’ll find habitats of corals. Many associate coral with warmer waters but these amazing creatures of the deep are also common in the cold waters of the Southern Ocean. Many hundreds of coral species have been identified in Antarctic waters and research continues to discover new species. The British Antarctic Territory stamp sheet here shows stunning photos of just nine of those found in the region.

Cook Islands 1984

The Cook Islands is a nation in Polynesia, with political links to New Zealand. This superb definitives’ issue from 1984 depicts a small selection of coral found in the South Pacific Ocean. The higher values include a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II.

French Somalia 1963

The oldest stamps seen in the article come from what was in 1963 the French Somali Coast.

Fiji 1989

Produced by Fiji in 1989, the coral on the above – in order of value – are: Brain Coral (Platygyra daedalea), Candy Cane Coral (Caulastrea furcata), Finger Coral (Acropora humilis) and Stony Coral (Acropora echinata).

Jersey 2004

Here are 6 stamps featuring 9 different species of coral growing in the waters around the coasts of Jersey. They display: 32p Dead Man’s Fingers (Alcyonium digitatum), 33p Devonshire Cup Coral (Caryiophyllia smithii), 40p White Sea Fan (Eunicella verrucosa), 54p Pink Sea Fan (Eunicella verrucosa), 62p Sunset coral (Leptopsammia pruvoti) and 70p Red Fingers (Alcyonium glormeratum).

New Zealand 2024

A beautiful 2024 stamp sheet from New Zealand. Aotearoa New Zealand’s marine environment is 15 times larger than its land mass. Aotearoa New Zealand currently has four marine reserves, and intends to increase the amount in the future. Together with other forms of protection, its plan is to form a conservation network that protects the full spectrum of marine species in its waters. The 2024 miniature sheet seen here has stamps featuring species found in the four protected areas. From left to right they are: the Taputeranga Marine Reserve, which covers 855 hectares along Wellington’s south coast. The reserve was created in 2008; the Te Awaatu Channel (The Gut) Marine Reserve – Proposed by the New Zealand Federation of Commercial Fishermen and established in 1993, this reserve is one of the oldest and one of the smallest at 93 hectares; Cape Rodney-Okakari Point – Created in 1975, this reserve is visited by more than 300,000 people each year. Also known as Goat Island or Leigh Marine Reserve, it was the first of its kind and remains a flag bearer for successful marine conservation; and Ulva Island/Te Wharawhara Marine Reserve – Made up of three separate areas off Ulva Island/Te Wharawhara in Paterson Inlet/Whaka a Te Wera on the eastern side of Stewart Island/Rakiura. The marine reserve was established in 2004 and covers 1,075 hectares.

St Vincent & The Grenadines 2020

The stamps on this very attractive sheet produced by St. Vincent and the Grenadines in 2020 depict on the top row a Rough Cactus Coral (Mycetophyllia ferox) and a Cauliflower Coral (Pocillopora damicornis). Under is another Rough Cactus Coral and a Great Star Coral (Montastraea cavernosa).