Recently Added to Stock

We have recently acquired a great collection of African stamps. Here is a small selection.

Senegal 1999

In 1999 Senegal issued a great variety of stamp sheets covering many subjects. That above features space exploration rockets. The top row (left to right) has three Russian rockets – RD 107, Soyuz and Proton. Those seen in the second and third rows are all from the USA: Atlas Centaur, Atlas Agena, Atlas Mercury, Titan 2, Juno 2 and Saturn I. The two sheets below depict the animated cartoon character Betty Boop, created in 1930.

Senegal 1999

Djibouti 1997

An unusual stamp from Djibouti (1997) entitled Every day Life (goats).

Guinea 1984

The West African country Guinea commemorated the Olympic Winter Games Sarajevo 1984 with the above stamps.

Senegal 1999

With a background showing the painting “Wheat field with crows” – the stamp sheet here includes a portrait of the artist Vincent van Gogh.

Senegal 1976

In 1976 the Concorde aircraft, jointly developed by Great Britain and France, started the world’s first scheduled supersonic passenger service, with British Airways flights from London to Bahrain and Air France flights from Paris to Rio de Janeiro. Regular flights to Washington, D.C., and New York City were added in 1976 and 1977, respectively. Senegal celebrated the fact by issuing the two gold and silver foil stamps seen here.

Republic of Chad 1961

The landlocked African country Chad issued this definitive set in 1961 as part of its Independence celebrations.

Tanzania 1999

Tanzania produced the above flora stamps in 1999. From left to right we see Digitalis, Chrysanthemum, Amaryllis and Curcuma flowers.

Ivory Coast 1965

This fine bird set from Ivory Coast (1965) depicts: a Namaqua dove (30F), the Lizard buzzard (50F), a Hamerkop (10F), the White-breasted guinea fowl (15F) and an Ibis (75F).

Gambia 2002

For the football lover we have this special stamp series featuring the stadiums in South Korea and Japan where games were played in the final rounds of the 2002 World Cup competition.

Swaziland 1962

Above is a fabulous definitive set from Swaziland from 1962.

Rhodesia 1967

And finally a set of 1967 Postage Due stamps from Rhodesia.

As usual I refer you to PostBeeld’s Freestampcatalogue website, where you can view page upon page of the latest Africa stamps added to stock. As stated at the top of the article what is seen here is a very small selection of the stamps recently added.