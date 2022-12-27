Home Sale Items Don’t Forget to Check Out PostBeeld’s Great Year End Offer – Up...

Don’t Forget to Check Out PostBeeld’s Great Year End Offer – Up to 25% off Stamps up to 2nd January Inclusive

By
Freestampmagazine
-
2
0
Colombia 1944

Some examples here of savings on stamp purchases in PostBeeld’s Year End sale. 75th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Charitable Society of Cundinamarca, Colombia. Mint stamps from 1944, 25% discount.

Croatia 1943

In April 1941 Germans and Italians set up the Independent State of Croatia. Ante Pavelić, seen on the stamp sheet above, was declared head of state. Also 25% off in the sale. Many more items can be found on the PostBeeld website.

Jersey 1984

Here is a ‘Coat of Arms’ stamp booklet from Jersey (1984), 20% off in the sale.

Spain 1956

And 20% discount on these “Urgent Post’ items from Spain, 1956.

Belgium 1942

Anti-tuberculosis sheet, mint never-hinged, Belgium 1942, 20% off.

 36 total views,  36 views today

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous articlePostBeeld’s New Year Auction
Freestampmagazine
http://www.freestampcatalogue.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.