Today we feature a small selection of festive season stamps, starting with Åland’s two beautiful 2022 Christmas stamps that show a modern version of the classic gnomes. Christmas is the holiday when we send most greetings by post. The stamp illustrates gnomes on their way to deliver Christmas mail on Åland, guided by the Sälskär lighthouse, in the northwestern archipelago of Hammarland, north of the main island of Åland.
The Netherlands’ contribution this year has 10 stamps designed by illustrator Miriam Bos. Her nostalgic design has drawings full of cheerful scenes in bright colours. Each stamp tells a personal story about Christmas and the month of December.
Sweden’s issue also consists of 10 stamp with winter scenes, most of which show children enjoying outdoor activities. Artwork by Sabina Wroblewski Gustrin.
Then from Latvia, with a gnome theme.
From Estonia, designer M. Balbat, children dressed as Christmas angels.
New Zealand chose various Christmas icons with greetings in Maori.
And Great Britain’s first bar-coded Christmas stamps represent the bible story of the birth of Jesus.
The Faroe Islands stamps feature an Advent wreath and Christmas tree with candles.
Then a different take on Christmas from Belgium, two snow globes featuring a snowman and a snowy town scene.
