Railway Stamps

|100 years of Bulgaria’s Rhodope narrow-gauge railway was commemorated with this stamp sheet. The railway has been under threat for many years due to lack of investment but there is hope that as a tourist attraction the line will survive.
Stamps were issued by Norway in 2021 to celebrate 100 years of the Dovre-Banen railway (now the Dovre Line) which links Oslo to the northern historic city of Trondheim. Seen here is the cover of a prestige booklet and below two of the stamps from the booklet.
Beautifully-illustrated 2021 ‘European Year of Rail’ stamp set from Romania.
Top left, Lei 1.40 is the “Resicza” No. 2 steam locomotive, the first built in South-east Europe, in 1872, at the Reșița locomotive factory; then the Lei 2 face value is a DMU (diesel multiple unit) train at the new Henri Coanda Airport Rail station, from which trains run direct to the station Bucharest North. The third stamp, Lei 5.50, shows a 060 DA (diesel-electric) type locomotive, built in Romania between 1959 and 1988 and modernised between 2000 and 2007. The stamp with the face value of Lei 19.50 has a 41-series 060 EA electric locomotive, this model was built in Romania between 1964 and 1991.
This fine ‘Trains of South America’ set produced by Curacao in 2021 shows the following:
A Colombian freight train in Aracataca, a city in Magdalena and birthplace of the author Gabriel García Márquez (1927-2014); for Ecuador a train is shown at the station in the village of Alausi, a town particularly well-known across Ecuador for its railway heritage; then Argentina, a Cargo train crossing Argentinian Patagonia; Bolivia – a train in Avaroa, Bolivia, South America; then there is a Brazilian freight train in the interior of the State of São Paulo; and finally, Peru – a train with the Andes mountain range in the background, near Puno, Peru.
Stamp minisheet 2021 from The Gambia with electric trains from various countries. In the border is a Dutch Nederlandse Spoorwegen Plan V train from 1964.
Has anyone the answer as to why The Gambia used the same artwork seen on the above year-2000-issued Gabon railway stamp sheet?
