Recently Added to Stock

Some very fine examples of stamps from China, Estonia, United States of America, Antigua, Trinidad & Tobago and Sarawak recently added to PostBeeld’s vast stock:

China 1977

The first stamps here commemorate the 50th anniversary of China’s People’s Liberation Army, the armed forces of the People’s Republic of China, founded in 1927.

China 1977

China 1977

Stamps above issued by China to mark the first year anniversary of the death of Mao Zedong, also known as Chairman Mao, the Chinese communist revolutionary and founding father of the People’s Republic of China. He ruled as the chairman of the Chinese Communist Party from the establishment of the PRC in 1949 until his death in 1976.

China 1976

And here we have a gorgeous set of stamps from China produced to promote the country’s fifth Five-Year Plan, the first of which was introduced in 1953.

China 1975

In 1975 and 1976 China issued stamps featuring advances in agricultural mechanisation and surgical procedures.

China 1976

China 1976

Lu Xun (1881-1936) was a Chinese writer, commonly considered the greatest in 20th-century Chinese literature. The three stamps above commemorate the 50th anniversary of his death.

China 1977

Liu Hulan (1932-1947) was a female revolutionary martyr who spied for the Communist cause and was captured and executed by opposition forces during the Chinese Civil War in the first half of the 20th Century. China issued a set of stamps in 1977 commemorating the 30th anniversary of Liu Hulan’s death.

Estonia 1939

And now some new-to-stock Estonian stamps. We begin with the neoclassical building of the Pärnu Mud Baths (seen on the first and third stamps), one of the most important symbols of Pärnu. The building was designed by Olev Siinmaa as well as the Baltic German designers Erich von Wolffeldt and Aleksander Nürnberg. It was constructed in 1926-1927 in place of a bathing house that burned down during World War I. The history of the Pärnu Mud Baths and the resort can be traced back to 1838. Pärnu is now known as Estonia’s Summer Capital. Second and fourth stamps feature the Rannahotell Pärnu, a hotel built in 1937 and designed by Olev Siinmaa.

Estonia 1933

Anti-Tuberculosis stamps from 1933.

Estonia 1932

Architecture in Tartu is shown here. Depicted is the Observatory, built in 1810 and now a museum under the auspices of the Tartu University Museum and Tartu University, the national university of Estonia.

Estonia 1936

Above and below are charity stamps produced by Estonia in the years 1936-40. They show the coat of arms of cities and counties in Estonia. 1936 stamps, shown left to right are those for Ida-Viru (and its capital Narva), Pärnu, Tartu and Tallinn.

Estonia 1937

Here we have Paide, Rakvere, Valga and Viljandi.

Estonia 1938

Above: Paldiski, Võru, Haapsalu and Kuressaare.

Estonia 1939

Viljandi County, Pärnu, Tartu and Rapla.

Estonia 1940

And finally, Coat of Arms of Estonian Counties (left to right) Võru, Järva, Lääne and Saare.

Indonesia 1996

Indonesia stamp sheet issued for the 7th Asean International Philatelic Exhibition (Aseanpex ’96). It features a Knobbed Hornbill (Aceros cassidix). The knobbed hornbill is the faunal symbol of Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province.

USA 1930

From the U.S.A., these “Winged-Globe” air mail examples from 1930.

USA 1937

The two United States airmail stamps shown above were produced in 1937 for use on the new Trans-Pacific Airmail Service to Hong Kong and China.

Trinidad & Tobago 1974

Centenary of the Universal Postal Union stamp sheet from Trinidad & Tobago 1974.

Antigua 1913

And then we have some fine Antiguan stamps. A 1913 King George V five shillings and a prime set of definitives from 1921.

Antigua 1921

Sarawak 1899

The portrait of Charles Anthoni Brooke, a British colonial ruler of Sarawak, adorns this set of definitives from 1899. Sarawak is now a state of Malaysia.

