Recently Added to Stock

Here’s a small sample of stamps from the thousands added to PostBeeld’s vast stock in the last weeks.

Taiwan 1989

The lighthouses featured on these 1989 stamps from Taiwan are, from left to right: the Tungyin Tao Lighthouse, Oluan Pi Lighthouse, Yuweng Tao Lighthouse and the Yeh Liu Light-pillar.

Great Britain 2021

The above stamps were issued to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the opening of the first of the UK’s 15 National Parks and display the natural beauty of various parts of the Kingdom. The images were selected in collaboration with the National Parks, the set comprises two horizontal se-tenant strips.

Liechtenstein 2019

The Principality of Liechtenstein marked its 300th anniversary on 23 January 2019. Through the special stamp “300 Years of Liechtenstein” (face value: CHF 6.30), Philately Liechtenstein made a special contribution to this historic occasion. For the first time in history, it issued an embroidered stamp. The anniversary stamp was self-adhesive and presented in the shape of a crown. It was made by the embroidery firm Hämmerle & Vogel in Lustenau, Austria.

In 1719, Emperor Karl VI united lands owned by Prince Hans Adam I of Liechtenstein – the county of Vaduz and the dominion of Schellenberg – and elevated them to form the Principality of Liechtenstein. A ditch called the “Scheidgraben” is located between the two parts of the country which are today divided into the highland part (“Oberland”) and the lowland part (“Unterland”).

Liechtenstein 1934

Also from Liechtenstein, PostBeeld currently has two of the above in stock, one mint and one postmarked. The sheet was issued for the stamp exhibition held in Liechtenstein’s capital, Vaduz, in 1934.

Singapore 1995

The rare orange miniature sheet with orchid stamps seen above was produced as a limited edition of 9,000 by Singapore to commemorate the Singapore World Stamp Exhibition in 1995. The orchids shown on the stamps are Vanda Marie Dolera and Vanda Limbata.

Soviet Union 1989

A samovar is a metal container traditionally used to heat and boil water for tea-making. Looking more like beautifully-crafted metal works of art than tea pots, those on the 1989 Soviet Union stamps shown here are 18th/19th-Century examples.

Yugoslavia 1951

The three commemoratives above show famous Balkan historical characters from medieval times. Primož Trubar (left) was a Slovene Protestant Reformer of the Lutheran tradition, mostly known as the author of the first Slovene language printed book. Marko Marulić (middle) was a Croatian poet and Renaissance humanist. He coined the term ‘psychology’. Stefan Susan Silni (right) enacted the constitution of the Serbian Empire, known as Dušan’s Code, perhaps the most important literary work of medieval Serbia.

Yugoslavia 1953

Yugoslavia 1953 Adriatic Car and Motorcycle Rally. There has been an enormous amount of stamps from Yugoslavia and the Soviet Union added to PostBeeld’s stock.

Finally two items from Curacao, the first depicting classic American automobiles and the second a colourful ‘Tourism’ set of stamps.

Curacao 2020

Curacao 2019

