Lake Baikal (15K stamp above) is a rift lake in Russia, located in southern Siberia, between Irkutsk Oblast to the northwest and the Buryat Republic to the southeast. Lake Baikal is the largest freshwater lake by volume in the world, containing 22–23% of the world’s fresh surface water.

With 23,615.39 km3 (5,670 cu m) of fresh water, it contains more water than the North American Great Lakes combined. With a maximum depth of 1,642m (5,387ft), Baikal is the world’s deepest lake. It is considered among the world’s clearest lakes and is considered the world’s oldest lake – at 25–30 million years.

Soviet Union 1966

The 1966 stamps here celebrate 50years of the Barguzinsky Nature Reserve, which borders Lake Baikal and is located in the Trans-Baikal conifer forests ecoregion. The 4k value shows a sable on the left and images of animals found in the area to the right. The 6k has a relief map to the right of which is a brown bear, seemingly observing a fishing boat on the lake. Baikal is the seventh-largest lake in the world by surface area. Like Lake Tanganyika, Lake Baikal was formed as an ancient rift valley, having the typical long, crescent shape and a surface area of 31,722 sq km (12,248 sq mi). Baikal is home to thousands of species of plants and animals, many of which exist nowhere else in the world.

Soviet Union 1966

The lake was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1996. The stamp set above, also issued in 1966 featured fish to be found in the lake and a fishing vessel. In order of value the fish shown are Grayling, Sturgeon, Pink Salmon and Baikal Whitefish.

The Gambia 2001

Among Gambia’s ‘Ducks of the World’ stamps issued in 2001 was the Baikal Teal.

Soviet Union 1959

These definitives issued in 1959, depict various lakes, rivers and mountains to be found in the Soviet Union. Lake Baikal is featured on the 40 Kopeck stamp.

